Considering Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.89 in the prior trading day, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) closed at $0.67, down -24.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2190 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054043 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6529.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 20, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3 to $1.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Underperform rating on December 14, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when FONSECA NELSON A. JR sold 55,294 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 650,810 led to the insider holds 194,725 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2085, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1237.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 602.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 22.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $191.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $194.76M to a low estimate of $187.3M. As of the current estimate, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178.4M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.14M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.17M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $747.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $744.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.7M, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $787.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $798.3M and the low estimate is $772.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.