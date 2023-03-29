Considering Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) closed at $2.08 in the last session, up 8.33% from day before closing price of $1.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2576290 shares were traded. NRGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NRGV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On March 22, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Piconi Robert bought 40,000 shares for $2.24 per share. The transaction valued at 89,728 led to the insider holds 6,443,192 shares of the business.

Pedretti Andrea sold 25,000 shares of NRGV for $54,115 on Mar 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,101,982 shares after completing the transaction at $2.16 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Piconi Robert, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 66,000 shares for $2.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 149,695 and bolstered with 6,403,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRGV has reached a high of $22.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4730, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6193.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NRGV traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.49M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NRGV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 8.08M, compared to 7.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $656.2M and the low estimate is $480.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 380.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.