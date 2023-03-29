Considering Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $3.55 in the prior trading day, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) closed at $3.21, down -9.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3447600 shares were traded. KZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KZR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.00 and its Current Ratio is at 26.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 275,320 led to the insider holds 5,447,993 shares of the business.

Morningside Venture Investment sold 25,000 shares of KZR for $178,650 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 5,487,993 shares after completing the transaction at $7.15 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider received 359,500 and left with 5,512,993 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KZR has reached a high of $18.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6037.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 746.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.06M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KZR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 6.14M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.46% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.04. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.93 and -$1.3.