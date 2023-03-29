Considering Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) closed at $1.94 in the last session, up 1.57% from day before closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7467878 shares were traded. LU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $3.52 to $2.04.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on November 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.40 to $1.60.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lufax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 36.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LU has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1148.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LU traded on average about 16.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 40.75M with a Short Ratio of 24.01M, compared to 27.79M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Lufax Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $2.48B, an estimated decrease of -26.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, a decrease of -18.50% over than the figure of -$26.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.23B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.7B, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.19B and the low estimate is $5.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.