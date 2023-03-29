Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.71 in the prior trading day, Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) closed at $0.71, up 0.04%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0003 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539947 shares were traded. EGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7355 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7001.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.75 to $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGIO has reached a high of $5.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2478, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0884.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 918.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 937.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.11M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EGIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 3.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $110.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.49M to a low estimate of $109.42M. As of the current estimate, Edgio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $62.88M, an estimated increase of 76.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.65M, an increase of 80.60% over than the figure of $76.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $362.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $364.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.63M, up 67.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $452.14M and the low estimate is $449.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.