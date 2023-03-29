How is Autolus Therapeutics plc’s (NASDAQ: AUTL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $1.85 in the prior trading day, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) closed at $1.75, down -5.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1229424 shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUTL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2023, Bryan Garnier started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9769, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4960.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 558.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 498.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 173.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.45M. Insiders hold about 8.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 877.41k with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 660.99k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.58. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$2.44.