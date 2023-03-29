How is The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE: SCHW) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) closed at $53.85 in the last session, down -1.84% from day before closing price of $54.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23063575 shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SCHW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $67.50 from $81.50 previously.

On March 13, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $83 to $75.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on January 19, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Clark Bernard J. bought 5,000 shares for $54.83 per share. The transaction valued at 274,154 led to the insider holds 120,653 shares of the business.

MARTIN-FLICKINGER GERRI bought 3,700 shares of SCHW for $200,396 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 8,455 shares after completing the transaction at $54.16 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Wurster Richard A, who serves as the President of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $54.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 108,773 and bolstered with 101,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $93.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SCHW traded on average about 20.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 48.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.69B. Insiders hold about 6.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.01M with a Short Ratio of 15.78M, compared to 17.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SCHW is 1.00, which was 0.72 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 23.90% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.43. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.65B to a low estimate of $5.25B. As of the current estimate, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.67B, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.51B, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.29B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.76B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.73B and the low estimate is $23.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.