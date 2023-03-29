In spite of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FULC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) closed at $3.05 down -2.24% from its previous closing price of $3.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939547 shares were traded. FULC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0100.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, H.C. Wainwright on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $20 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $8.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares for $13.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999,988 led to the insider holds 11,609,704 shares of the business.

Gould Robert J sold 6,766 shares of FULC for $101,490 on Jan 13. The Interim President & CEO now owns 499,864 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 180,703 shares for $7.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,314,806 and bolstered with 9,686,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FULC has reached a high of $24.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.9746, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4103.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FULC has traded an average of 1.33M shares per day and 1.49M over the past ten days. A total of 52.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Insiders hold about 4.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.81% stake in the company. Shares short for FULC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 3.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.45 and -$2.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.16M, down -61.60% from the average estimate.