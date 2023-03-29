In spite of Meta Materials Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MMAT) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) closed at $0.42 down -9.15% from its previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0421 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7198578 shares were traded. MMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4101.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meta Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Welch Thomas Gordon sold 75,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 167,250 led to the insider holds 1,425,000 shares of the business.

Palikaras Georgios bought 42,000 shares of MMAT for $40,320 on Aug 11. The CEO and President now owns 1,158,907 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,465 and bolstered with 1,948,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $2.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7380, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0309.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMAT has traded an average of 7.12M shares per day and 10.38M over the past ten days. A total of 382.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.06M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.49M with a Short Ratio of 39.93M, compared to 36.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 12.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6M to a low estimate of $2.73M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.29M, an estimated increase of 42.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.6M, an increase of 54.70% over than the figure of $42.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.08M, up 195.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.8M and the low estimate is $24.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 124.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.