In the case of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), what’s next?

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed the day trading at $4.74 up 0.32% from the previous closing price of $4.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1971704 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6620.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SFIX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when O’Connor Casey sold 12,000 shares for $5.14 per share. The transaction valued at 61,674 led to the insider holds 318,094 shares of the business.

GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 1,000,000 shares of SFIX for $5,428,200 on Jul 08. The Director now owns 2,149,762 shares after completing the transaction at $5.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8305, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7910.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SFIX traded about 2.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SFIX traded about 2.77M shares per day. A total of 113.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 14.89M with a Short Ratio of 14.02M, compared to 12.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.43% and a Short% of Float of 21.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$1.74.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $413.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.7M to a low estimate of $398M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $516.72M, an estimated decrease of -20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $394.5M, a decrease of -20.00% over than the figure of -$20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $407M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.49M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.