In the case of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY), what’s next?

The closing price of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) was $9.31 for the day, down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $9.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5415496 shares were traded. VLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.04.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Robbins Ira bought 5,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 47,500 led to the insider holds 542,439 shares of the business.

Steans Jennifer W bought 50,000 shares of VLY for $514,500 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 105,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.29 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, EDELSTEIN ERIC P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $10.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 202,916 and bolstered with 110,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $13.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.43.

Shares Statistics:

VLY traded an average of 3.95M shares per day over the past three months and 6.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 506.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.30M. Insiders hold about 1.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.55M with a Short Ratio of 21.57M, compared to 12.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, VLY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.07. The current Payout Ratio is 38.50% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2012 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $530M to a low estimate of $517.6M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $356.94M, an estimated increase of 46.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $531.14M, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $46.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $519.65M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.