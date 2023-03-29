In the case of Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL), what’s next?

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) closed the day trading at $1.88 down -5.30% from the previous closing price of $1.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711454 shares were traded. YELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of YELL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Olivier Daniel L. bought 10,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 29,440 led to the insider holds 332,186 shares of the business.

Jones Shaunna D. bought 600 shares of YELL for $4,280 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 19,345 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Faught James R., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 28,615 shares for $7.42 each. As a result, the insider received 212,323 and left with 100,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yellow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELL has reached a high of $8.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8967.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, YELL traded about 902.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, YELL traded about 882.8k shares per day. A total of 51.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.22M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.29M with a Short Ratio of 5.07M, compared to 3.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.29% and a Short% of Float of 12.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.63 and -$1.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Yellow Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, a decrease of -5.00% less than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.