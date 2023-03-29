In What Direction Will Arlo Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) was $5.42 for the day, down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 672702 shares were traded. ARLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 29, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Rothstein Amy M sold 40,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 240,000 led to the insider holds 81,642 shares of the business.

Summers Grady bought 3,497 shares of ARLO for $14,932 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 227,072 shares after completing the transaction at $4.27 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, FAISON RALPH E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 23,800 shares for $4.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,960 and bolstered with 343,367 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLO has reached a high of $9.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.03.

Shares Statistics:

ARLO traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.37M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARLO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.42M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.5M to a low estimate of $103.73M. As of the current estimate, Arlo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142.86M, an estimated decrease of -24.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.71M, a decrease of -24.10% over than the figure of -$24.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $481.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $475.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $479.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $435.14M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $525.3M and the low estimate is $416.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.