In What Direction Will Diversified Healthcare Trust’s (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Goes From Here?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed the day trading at $1.28 down -2.29% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1687827 shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DHC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $3.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0638, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2572.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DHC traded about 4.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DHC traded about 5.36M shares per day. A total of 238.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 8.35M, compared to 8.14M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Dividends & Splits

DHC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.05.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$1.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $330.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $338.75M to a low estimate of $322.23M. As of the current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $336.73M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.79M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $344.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $326.35M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.