In What Direction Will Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Goes From Here?

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) closed the day trading at $6.34 down -5.09% from the previous closing price of $6.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6823867 shares were traded. LAZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAZR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 25, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Jepsen Mary Lou bought 10,109 shares for $6.66 per share. The transaction valued at 67,281 led to the insider holds 55,584 shares of the business.

AEG Holdings, LLC bought 7,953 shares of LAZR for $52,910 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 39,569 shares after completing the transaction at $6.65 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Tempesta Daniel David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,325 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,017 and bolstered with 115,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 61.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $16.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAZR traded about 13.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAZR traded about 10.35M shares per day. A total of 364.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.86M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 68.03M with a Short Ratio of 61.47M, compared to 55.34M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.75% and a Short% of Float of 27.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $12.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13M to a low estimate of $12M. As of the current estimate, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.34M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.02M, an increase of 133.70% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.8M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.94M, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.4M and the low estimate is $75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 175.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.