Invest in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) closed at $2.48 in the last session, up 4.20% from day before closing price of $2.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 913128 shares were traded. GOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GOL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $4.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOL has reached a high of $7.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2680.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GOL traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 204.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.67M. Insiders hold about 64.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 3.76M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$2.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.58 and -$2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.6 and -$1.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $917.69M. It ranges from a high estimate of $945.01M to a low estimate of $901.79M. As of the current estimate, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $523.26M, an estimated increase of 75.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $963.92M, an increase of 56.20% less than the figure of $75.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $988.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $939.18M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 114.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.