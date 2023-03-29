Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.47, down -7.34% from its previous closing price of $10.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23113663 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AFRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $46 previously.

On February 09, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $17.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares for $12.77 per share. The transaction valued at 220,673 led to the insider holds 17,286 shares of the business.

Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares of AFRM for $288,791 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 34,573 shares after completing the transaction at $16.71 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Rabois Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,287 shares for $9.18 each. As a result, the insider received 158,772 and left with 51,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $51.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AFRM traded 19.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 293.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 38.43M with a Short Ratio of 40.85M, compared to 35.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.16% and a Short% of Float of 17.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.83 and -$4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.59. EPS for the following year is -$2.73, with 18 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$3.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $383.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $433.97M to a low estimate of $352M. As of the current estimate, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $354.76M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $404.7M, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $373M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.