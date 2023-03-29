Investing in Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) closed at $6.43 up 1.90% from its previous closing price of $6.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1822552 shares were traded. SG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sweetgreen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $12 from $19 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $11.

On June 27, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on June 27, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Jammet Nicolas sold 195,745 shares for $7.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,458,300 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gemperle Adrienne sold 5,399 shares of SG for $49,347 on Feb 17. The Chief People Officer now owns 144,375 shares after completing the transaction at $9.14 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, McPhail James, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 7,067 shares for $9.83 each. As a result, the insider received 69,469 and left with 143,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SG has reached a high of $38.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SG has traded an average of 1.69M shares per day and 2.09M over the past ten days. A total of 110.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.86M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.69M with a Short Ratio of 11.56M, compared to 15.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.75% and a Short% of Float of 14.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $124.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $127.8M to a low estimate of $122.5M. As of the current estimate, Sweetgreen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.43M, an estimated increase of 29.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.68M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $29.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $479.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $472.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.87M, up 40.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $628.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $650.9M and the low estimate is $604.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.