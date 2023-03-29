Is EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at $5.57 in the last session, down -1.76% from day before closing price of $5.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681857 shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $10 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Shevorenkova Olga sold 34,463 shares for $11.95 per share. The transaction valued at 411,833 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Levy Jonathan Maier sold 10,000 shares of EVGO for $120,400 on Aug 16. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 20,878 shares after completing the transaction at $12.04 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Zoi Catherine, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 42,083 shares for $11.52 each. As a result, the insider received 484,796 and left with 57,598 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $14.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVGO traded on average about 2.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 68.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 25.4M with a Short Ratio of 23.37M, compared to 24.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 36.62% and a Short% of Float of 37.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.21M to a low estimate of $16M. As of the current estimate, EVgo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.12M, an estimated increase of 195.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.04M, an increase of 290.10% over than the figure of $195.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.45M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.21M, up 117.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $149.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198.83M and the low estimate is $89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 210.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.