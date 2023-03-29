Is LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) closed at $0.14 in the last session, down -8.07% from day before closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0123 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5518130 shares were traded. LGMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1530 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1400.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LGMK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Curtis Robert Arthur bought 10,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 11,460 led to the insider holds 27,645 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LGMK has reached a high of $2.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2159, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7355.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LGMK traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.79M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LGMK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 915.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 283.04k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.86M to a low estimate of $4.86M. As of the current estimate, LogicMark Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.18M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.96M, an increase of 10.50% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.96M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LGMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.14M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 348.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.