Is Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.89 in the prior trading day, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed at $0.83, down -6.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0566 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4478893 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9069 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OCGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 23, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 108,000 led to the insider holds 2,190,073 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of OCGN for $128,000 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,227,950 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 95,809 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 137,007 and left with 752,540 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $3.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0687, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7687.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 44.97M with a Short Ratio of 50.88M, compared to 40.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.55% and a Short% of Float of 27.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.5.