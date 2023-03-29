Is PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) closed at $4.86 in the last session, down -3.76% from day before closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528262 shares were traded. PMVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PMVP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.80 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 26,253 shares for $15.93 per share. The transaction valued at 418,210 led to the insider holds 87,786 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 34,500 shares of PMVP for $730,365 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.17 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $22.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,679,250 and left with 34,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMVP has reached a high of $24.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.9091, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.9061.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PMVP traded on average about 655.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.72M. Shares short for PMVP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.33M, compared to 9.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.47% and a Short% of Float of 25.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.61 and -$2.17.