Is this a Prime Time To acquire Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) stock

The price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) closed at $8.04 in the last session, down -1.23% from day before closing price of $8.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833948 shares were traded. ACRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.97.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On October 06, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 06, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Manion Douglas J. bought 6,300 shares for $7.86 per share. The transaction valued at 49,532 led to the insider holds 12,800 shares of the business.

Manion Douglas J. bought 6,500 shares of ACRS for $50,278 on Mar 09. The Pres and CEO now owns 6,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.74 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Walker Neal, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,240 shares for $12.63 each. As a result, the insider received 382,070 and left with 1,273,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACRS traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 655.96k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.69, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2M to a low estimate of $1.12M. As of the current estimate, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.5M, an estimated increase of 32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.76M, up 254.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.6M and the low estimate is $4.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.