Is this a Prime Time To acquire Altimmune Inc. (ALT) stock

After finishing at $4.82 in the prior trading day, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) closed at $4.42, down -8.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2167300 shares were traded. ALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $20 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Eisenstadt Richard I bought 10,000 shares for $4.31 per share. The transaction valued at 43,140 led to the insider holds 22,010 shares of the business.

Harris Matthew Scott bought 10,000 shares of ALT for $42,200 on Mar 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 33,311 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Drutz David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $4.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,430 and bolstered with 29,484 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.7348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.5723.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 7.40M, compared to 6.34M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.89% and a Short% of Float of 15.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$2.82.