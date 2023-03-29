It’s a good day to be an Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) shareholder

In the latest session, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) closed at $1.19 up 17.82% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7001749 shares were traded. CDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0306.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.25.

On March 04, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Stein Jeffrey bought 50,000 shares for $1.04 per share. The transaction valued at 51,855 led to the insider holds 281,602 shares of the business.

Tari Leslie sold 7,562 shares of CDTX for $11,570 on Mar 13. The CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER now owns 190,179 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Sandison Taylor, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,203 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 11,021 and left with 288,550 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4977, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8631.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDTX has traded an average of 3.38M shares per day and 7.42M over the past ten days. A total of 71.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 567.07k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $18.6M to a low estimate of $5.9M. As of the current estimate, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.22M, an estimated increase of 46.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.5M, an increase of 849.50% over than the figure of $46.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.57M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92.95M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.