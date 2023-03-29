It’s a good day to be an Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shareholder

In the latest session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) closed at $12.69 down -2.83% from its previous closing price of $13.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4336538 shares were traded. NOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on March 02, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $24.

On December 15, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Berger William J bought 400 shares for $12.67 per share. The transaction valued at 5,068 led to the insider holds 292,725 shares of the business.

Grasso Michael P sold 5,375 shares of NOVA for $72,724 on Mar 23. The insider now owns 52,027 shares after completing the transaction at $13.53 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Hillstrand Kris W, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,714 shares for $14.65 each. As a result, the insider received 69,060 and left with 92,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOVA has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOVA has traded an average of 3.74M shares per day and 5.66M over the past ten days. A total of 114.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.35M. Shares short for NOVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.35M with a Short Ratio of 24.84M, compared to 23.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.19% and a Short% of Float of 29.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$1.23, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$3.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $140.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $178.4M to a low estimate of $90.6M. As of the current estimate, Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.02M, an estimated increase of 116.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.07M, an increase of 114.60% less than the figure of $116.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.05M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $452.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $506.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.75M, up 109.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $691.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.19M and the low estimate is $459.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.