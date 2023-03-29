It’s a good day to be an Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shareholder

In the latest session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) closed at $2.84 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7143911 shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Uranium Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $1.50.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Speculative Buy rating on October 14, 2020, with a $1.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Adnani Amir bought 60,000 shares for $2.66 per share. The transaction valued at 159,558 led to the insider holds 3,615,101 shares of the business.

Abraham Spencer bought 38,500 shares of UEC for $100,639 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 605,437 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Adnani Amir, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,600 and bolstered with 3,635,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Uranium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6194, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7359.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UEC has traded an average of 8.14M shares per day and 12.59M over the past ten days. A total of 369.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.78M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 50.49M with a Short Ratio of 53.23M, compared to 46.3M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.65% and a Short% of Float of 13.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $25.2M to a low estimate of $25.2M. As of the current estimate, Uranium Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $13.19M, an estimated increase of 91.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.16M, up 266.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.4M and the low estimate is $83.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.