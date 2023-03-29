It’s an appealing income play to consider AppHarvest Inc. (APPH)

The price of AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) closed at $0.60 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0056 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1724390 shares were traded. APPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5810.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on August 26, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 216,428 led to the insider holds 561,140 shares of the business.

Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares of APPH for $74,186 on Oct 26. The President now owns 1,192,109 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Nelson Julie, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 7,632 shares for $3.22 each. As a result, the insider received 24,546 and left with 82,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPH has reached a high of $6.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2624, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0411.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APPH traded on average about 3.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 154.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.76M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.89M with a Short Ratio of 11.52M, compared to 19.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.65% and a Short% of Float of 19.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.2M to a low estimate of $4.2M. As of the current estimate, AppHarvest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.07M, an estimated increase of 36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.56M, an increase of 298.10% over than the figure of $36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.56M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.05M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.7M and the low estimate is $53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 319.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.