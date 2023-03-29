It’s an appealing income play to consider Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

The price of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) closed at $12.35 in the last session, down -1.91% from day before closing price of $12.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 918867 shares were traded. LMND stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LMND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 20, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 17, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $24.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when BIXBY TIMOTHY E sold 1,945 shares for $14.94 per share. The transaction valued at 29,058 led to the insider holds 270,055 shares of the business.

Peters John Sheldon sold 663 shares of LMND for $9,905 on Mar 07. The Chief Insurance Officer now owns 48,322 shares after completing the transaction at $14.94 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Peters John Sheldon, who serves as the Chief Insurance Officer of the company, sold 4,265 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 106,625 and left with 8,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has reached a high of $32.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LMND traded on average about 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.29M. Insiders hold about 28.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LMND as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.82M with a Short Ratio of 12.47M, compared to 12.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.08% and a Short% of Float of 24.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.1 and a low estimate of -$1.33, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.23, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.78 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.88. EPS for the following year is -$4.85, with 11 analysts recommending between -$3.95 and -$8.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $78.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.13M to a low estimate of $75.6M. As of the current estimate, Lemonade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41M, an estimated increase of 90.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.74M, an increase of 91.30% over than the figure of $90.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $251.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $243.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $246.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.4M, up 92.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $421.3M and the low estimate is $317M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.