It’s an appealing income play to consider Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

The price of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) closed at $4.01 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $3.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1760586 shares were traded. OLPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLPX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $4.50 from $10 previously.

On March 01, 2023, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2996, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0639.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLPX traded on average about 2.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 649.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.22M. Shares short for OLPX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 23.95M with a Short Ratio of 20.95M, compared to 21.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 19.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $133.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.35M to a low estimate of $132.1M. As of the current estimate, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $166.5M, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.18M, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.37M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $732.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875.7M and the low estimate is $630.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.