It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) stock

The closing price of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) was $6.65 for the day, up 5.39% from the previous closing price of $6.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 582489 shares were traded. AMPY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMPY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.50.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 22, 2019, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Hamm Christopher W. bought 20,000 shares for $6.65 per share. The transaction valued at 133,000 led to the insider holds 115,618 shares of the business.

Hamm Christopher W. bought 20,000 shares of AMPY for $142,800 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 95,618 shares after completing the transaction at $7.14 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Hamm Christopher W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $7.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,110 and bolstered with 75,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amplify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.82.

Shares Statistics:

AMPY traded an average of 632.56K shares per day over the past three months and 952.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 865.38k with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMPY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.68M to a low estimate of $65.68M. As of the current estimate, Amplify Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $56.09M, an estimated increase of 65.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $202.14M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $395.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.19M and the low estimate is $395.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.