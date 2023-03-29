It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) stock

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) closed the day trading at $2.62 down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7220479 shares were traded. FCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FCEL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.85.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $6.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5173.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCEL traded about 10.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCEL traded about 9.42M shares per day. A total of 405.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 405.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 58.23M with a Short Ratio of 63.89M, compared to 46.15M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.35% and a Short% of Float of 14.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $28.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53M to a low estimate of $19.59M. As of the current estimate, FuelCell Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.8M, an estimated decrease of -11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.12M, an increase of 71.60% over than the figure of -$11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.48M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220.88M and the low estimate is $176M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.