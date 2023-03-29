It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) stock

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) closed the day trading at $3.81 down -11.19% from the previous closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2731654 shares were traded. IHRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6350.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IHRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4 from $6.50 previously.

On March 01, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B bought 10,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,017 led to the insider holds 148,535 shares of the business.

MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B bought 17,500 shares of IHRT for $95,356 on Mar 07. The EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO now owns 138,535 shares after completing the transaction at $5.45 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, PITTMAN ROBERT W, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 94,518 shares for $5.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 525,331 and bolstered with 1,883,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $20.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.4558, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7022.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IHRT traded about 810.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IHRT traded about 1.35M shares per day. A total of 148.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.35M. Shares short for IHRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.43M, compared to 5.78M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, iHeartMedia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $826.49M, a decrease of -2.00% less than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $851.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $793.32M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.56B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.