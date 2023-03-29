It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) closed the day trading at $1.45 down -51.34% from the previous closing price of $2.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 608222 shares were traded. MNPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MNPR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 28, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Cittadine Andrew bought 10,000 shares for $3.15 per share. The transaction valued at 31,500 led to the insider holds 24,238 shares of the business.

Cittadine Andrew bought 6,053 shares of MNPR for $18,159 on Nov 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 14,238 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNPR has reached a high of $4.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1263, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4264.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MNPR traded about 23.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MNPR traded about 74.2k shares per day. A total of 12.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.62M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MNPR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 49.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 7.45k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.82.