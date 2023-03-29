LIDR (AEye Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) closed at $0.30 down -2.92% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0091 from its previous closing price. On the day, 751018 shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2950.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AEye Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Dunn Timothy J bought 1,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 794 led to the insider holds 28,514 shares of the business.

Dunn Timothy J bought 4,000 shares of LIDR for $3,035 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 27,514 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, HUGHES ANDREW S, who serves as the Secretary & General Counsel of the company, bought 9,460 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,879 and bolstered with 1,679,124 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5895, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2151.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LIDR has traded an average of 596.21K shares per day and 699.08k over the past ten days. A total of 159.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.81M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 6.12M, compared to 6.87M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, AEye Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.8M, an estimated decrease of -43.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.57M, an increase of 137.50% over than the figure of -$43.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.6M and the low estimate is $14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 488.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.