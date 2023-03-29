There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Azul S.A. (AZUL) can be one of them

The closing price of Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) was $6.84 for the day, up 4.59% from the previous closing price of $6.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1726074 shares were traded. AZUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZUL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.60.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZUL has reached a high of $16.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.54.

Shares Statistics:

AZUL traded an average of 3.88M shares per day over the past three months and 2.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.87M. Shares short for AZUL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.72M with a Short Ratio of 8.74M, compared to 12.1M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of -$1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.43 and -$3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.81. EPS for the following year is -$1.27, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$3.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $931.33M to a low estimate of $845.7M. As of the current estimate, Azul S.A.’s year-ago sales were $667.83M, an estimated increase of 33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $918.85M, an increase of 50.20% over than the figure of $33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $953.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $857.35M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 68.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.84B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.