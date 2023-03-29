There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Farfetch Limited (FTCH) can be one of them

The closing price of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) was $4.27 for the day, down -1.39% from the previous closing price of $4.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7821277 shares were traded. FTCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTCH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $6.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Farfetch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCH has reached a high of $17.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5256, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2119.

Shares Statistics:

FTCH traded an average of 13.87M shares per day over the past three months and 9.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 390.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.13M. Insiders hold about 2.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 26.88M with a Short Ratio of 30.95M, compared to 26.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.05% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$2.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $654.44M to a low estimate of $588.2M. As of the current estimate, Farfetch Limited’s year-ago sales were $665.65M, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $545.37M, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $604.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $476.49M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.