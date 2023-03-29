There is a good chance Clene Inc. (CLNN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) closed at $1.10 in the last session, down -4.35% from day before closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809837 shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On May 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on May 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when MATLIN DAVID J bought 2,871,287 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,900,000 led to the insider holds 5,293,684 shares of the business.

Gay Jonathon bought 990,099 shares of CLNN for $1,000,000 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 2,154,848 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Ugwumba Chidozie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 990,099 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 5,518,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 172.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $5.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3492, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0062.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLNN traded on average about 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 249.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.20M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.19M, compared to 2.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $80k, an increase of 166.70% over than the figure of -$44.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60k.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $240k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $330k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723k, down -54.40% from the average estimate.