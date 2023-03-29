There is a good chance Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.86 in the prior trading day, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) closed at $0.85, down -1.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0104 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51316764 shares were traded. CS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8635 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8428.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $7.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1761.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 46.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 172.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.94B. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.54M with a Short Ratio of 17.95M, compared to 29.4M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.