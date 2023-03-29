There is a good chance Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) closed at $0.11 in the last session, down -7.50% from day before closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129534 shares were traded. OIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1225 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIG has reached a high of $2.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4143.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OIG traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 860.12k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 115.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.79M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OIG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 1.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.06 and -$2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $89.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $89.5M to a low estimate of $89.5M. As of the current estimate, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.05M, an estimated increase of 118.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $82M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $118.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $353.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $353.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.95M, up 326.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.1M and the low estimate is $372.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.