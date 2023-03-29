There is a good chance Unisys Corporation (UIS) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) closed at $3.51 in the last session, down -0.28% from day before closing price of $3.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760113 shares were traded. UIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4750.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UIS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when ROBERTS LEE D bought 20,000 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 87,400 led to the insider holds 132,586 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIS has reached a high of $22.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6516.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UIS traded on average about 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.98% stake in the company. Shares short for UIS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 2.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.28 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $533.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $540M to a low estimate of $524.1M. As of the current estimate, Unisys Corporation’s year-ago sales were $539.3M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $451.35M, an increase of 1.00% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $470M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $428.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.