There Is Still Room For Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) closed the day trading at $0.74 down -5.13% from the previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639701 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SPRU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Tech Eric M. sold 65,496 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 53,707 led to the insider holds 678,632 shares of the business.

Tech Eric M. sold 59,883 shares of SPRU for $44,673 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 744,128 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Tech Eric M., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 49,238 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider received 44,265 and left with 804,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $2.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0684.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SPRU traded about 527.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPRU traded about 526.24k shares per day. A total of 143.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.80M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.