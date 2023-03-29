There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Nogin Inc. (NOGN).

In the latest session, Nogin Inc. (NASDAQ: NOGN) closed at $0.25 down -36.50% from its previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1408 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906361 shares were traded. NOGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2156.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nogin Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Nugent Jan-Christopher bought 2,300 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,947 led to the insider holds 11,161,698 shares of the business.

HUBERMAN JONATHAN bought 8,800 shares of NOGN for $8,252 on Dec 14. The Co-CEO & President now owns 172,632 shares after completing the transaction at $0.94 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, HUBERMAN JONATHAN, who serves as the Co-CEO & President of the company, bought 10,500 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,030 and bolstered with 163,832 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOGN has reached a high of $11.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5972, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3898.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NOGN has traded an average of 387.05K shares per day and 380k over the past ten days. A total of 28.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.06M. Insiders hold about 25.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOGN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 380.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 245.14k on Dec 14, 2022.