There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) closed the day trading at $12.99 down -1.07% from the previous closing price of $13.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4035165 shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.72.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UPST, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Compass Point on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On February 15, 2023, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on February 15, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares for $15.16 per share. The transaction valued at 48,512 led to the insider holds 448,268 shares of the business.

Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares of UPST for $48,448 on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 280,670 shares after completing the transaction at $15.14 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Datta Sanjay, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $19.17 each. As a result, the insider received 61,344 and left with 280,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $125.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UPST traded about 6.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UPST traded about 5.5M shares per day. A total of 81.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.99M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 28.09M with a Short Ratio of 28.57M, compared to 26.86M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34.31% and a Short% of Float of 39.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.43 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $133.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141M to a low estimate of $125M. As of the current estimate, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $304.85M, an estimated decrease of -56.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.99M, a decrease of -49.10% over than the figure of -$56.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $837M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $828.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $848.55M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $715.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $910M and the low estimate is $544.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.