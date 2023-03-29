This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

As of close of business last night, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.46, down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $9.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4284133 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHPT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when JACKSON REX S sold 14,476 shares for $9.40 per share. The transaction valued at 136,074 led to the insider holds 1,086,469 shares of the business.

Hughes Michael D sold 9,535 shares of CHPT for $89,629 on Mar 21. The insider now owns 933,894 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Wilmer Richard, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 4,312 shares for $9.40 each. As a result, the insider received 40,533 and left with 658,018 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $20.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHPT traded 9.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 341.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 334.88M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 48.56M with a Short Ratio of 51.04M, compared to 51.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.21% and a Short% of Float of 17.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $166.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177M to a low estimate of $162M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.67M, an estimated increase of 106.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.74M, an increase of 82.20% less than the figure of $106.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.42M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $476.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $481.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.01M, up 99.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $737.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.69M and the low estimate is $600M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.