This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF)

In the latest session, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) closed at $8.47 up 5.61% from its previous closing price of $8.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4464325 shares were traded. WOOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $12.

On September 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on September 07, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares for $9.85 per share. The transaction valued at 64,025 led to the insider holds 341,254 shares of the business.

Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of WOOF for $102,310 on Jul 07. The Chief Pet Care Center Officer now owns 78,142 shares after completing the transaction at $15.74 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOOF has reached a high of $22.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WOOF has traded an average of 2.30M shares per day and 5.64M over the past ten days. A total of 265.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.73M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WOOF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.2M with a Short Ratio of 15.48M, compared to 16.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 19.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.57B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B, an increase of 3.90% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.81B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.55B and the low estimate is $6.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.