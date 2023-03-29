Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)

The closing price of Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) was $5.27 for the day, down -3.83% from the previous closing price of $5.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1693367 shares were traded. FATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FATE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $7.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when MENDLEIN JOHN bought 36,631 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 198,906 led to the insider holds 282,770 shares of the business.

MENDLEIN JOHN bought 88,048 shares of FATE for $499,232 on Jan 11. The Director now owns 246,139 shares after completing the transaction at $5.67 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, Wolchko J Scott, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 45,907 shares for $5.24 each. As a result, the insider received 240,553 and left with 385,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $43.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.52.

Shares Statistics:

FATE traded an average of 4.09M shares per day over the past three months and 3.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.67M. Shares short for FATE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 16.28M with a Short Ratio of 21.58M, compared to 22.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.76% and a Short% of Float of 22.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$1.12, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.89 and -$3.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$2.09, with 24 analysts recommending between -$0.88 and -$3.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.98M to a low estimate of $1.5M. As of the current estimate, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.07M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.85M, up 23.80% from the average estimate.