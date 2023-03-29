Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) was $2.30 for the day, down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573390 shares were traded. RBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $16 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On December 07, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Liang Philip bought 60,125 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 99,146 led to the insider holds 549,205 shares of the business.

Liang Philip bought 73,500 shares of RBOT for $125,538 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 489,080 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Morris June, who serves as the CLO, GC and Secretary of the company, sold 2,092 shares for $1.58 each. As a result, the insider received 3,300 and left with 308,215 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicarious’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2260.

Shares Statistics:

RBOT traded an average of 437.76K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.08M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBOT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.35M, compared to 4.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 10.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.8.