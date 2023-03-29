What shareholders can do to beat the market with Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) stock

In the latest session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed at $1.47 down -8.12% from its previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17505266 shares were traded. OPEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $1.50.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 13, 2022, with a $1.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when WHEELER CARRIE sold 112,066 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 170,206 led to the insider holds 18,554,057 shares of the business.

Schwartz Christina sold 21,648 shares of OPEN for $32,879 on Mar 15. The insider now owns 778,055 shares after completing the transaction at $1.52 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, WHEELER CARRIE, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 394,700 shares for $1.36 each. As a result, the insider received 535,174 and left with 18,666,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $10.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7782, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9986.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPEN has traded an average of 25.41M shares per day and 27M over the past ten days. A total of 634.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.71M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 88.37M with a Short Ratio of 67.87M, compared to 83.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.93% and a Short% of Float of 15.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.96 and -$2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.35. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$2.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.92B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.82B, an estimated decrease of -35.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.53B, a decrease of -50.90% less than the figure of -$35.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 89.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.36B and the low estimate is $8.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.