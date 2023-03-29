What shareholders can do to beat the market with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) stock

As of close of business last night, Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.49, down -3.27% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0164 from its previous closing price. On the day, 555857 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $87.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3339, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.3851.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBLA traded 1.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 875.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 417.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 19.94k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 35.48% and a Short% of Float of 36.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.6 and a low estimate of -$3.81, while EPS last year was -$10.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$58.55 and -$60.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$59.67. EPS for the following year is -$10.71, with 2 analysts recommending between -$3.02 and -$18.4.